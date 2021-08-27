The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 379,084 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,233 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $10,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in The Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Security National Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 136.8% in the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,942 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WMB stock opened at $24.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $29.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.50. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $28.35.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The business’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.79%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.09%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WMB shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Argus raised shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

