Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Acquired by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 220,483 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.06% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $111,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,007.6% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 861,887 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $393,348,000 after acquiring an additional 784,070 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,293,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,784,871,000 after acquiring an additional 566,814 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 130.6% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 796,673 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $401,898,000 after buying an additional 451,134 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 60.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 956,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $436,555,000 after buying an additional 361,897 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4,689.0% in the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 330,152 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after buying an additional 323,258 shares during the period. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TMO traded down $4.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $548.51. 844,753 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,622,911. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $401.07 and a 1-year high of $560.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $525.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $215.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.75.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 29.43%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.32%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total value of $306,900.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total value of $5,390,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $544.71.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

