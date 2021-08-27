THETA Trading 6.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (THETA)

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. THETA has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion and $291.92 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, THETA has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar. One THETA coin can currently be purchased for $6.81 or 0.00014117 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00053262 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003098 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00053400 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.82 or 0.00768471 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.36 or 0.00100228 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001928 BTC.

THETA Coin Profile

THETA (THETA) is a coin. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for THETA is www.thetatoken.org . THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken . The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta is a decentralized video delivery network, powered by users. The Theta mainnet was launched on March 15th, 2019 with the swap from ERC20 (Ethereum) Theta Tokens to native Theta Tokens on the Theta blockchain. To make sure that you receive your Theta Tokens on the mainnet as well as the 1:5 distribution of Theta Fuel, download the new Theta wallet for Android OS or Apple iOS and move your tokens there. “

Buying and Selling THETA

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

