Thingschain (TIC) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded down 9.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. Thingschain has a total market capitalization of $48,380.87 and approximately $185.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thingschain coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Thingschain has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Thingschain alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,345.74 or 0.99955093 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.30 or 0.00041969 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00010309 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.76 or 0.00067732 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00009642 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00009922 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $293.24 or 0.00606268 BTC.

Thingschain Coin Profile

Thingschain (CRYPTO:TIC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 15th, 2017. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 coins. The official website for Thingschain is thingschain.network . Thingschain’s official message board is medium.com/@thingschain . Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “True investment coin is an investment platform, for the development of agrotouristic clusters around the world. TrueInvestmentCoin is a PoW/PoS coin based on the scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Thingschain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thingschain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thingschain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Thingschain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thingschain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.