THORChain (RUNE) One Day Volume Tops $164.89 Million

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 27th. In the last week, THORChain has traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. THORChain has a total market capitalization of $2.28 billion and $164.89 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THORChain coin can now be bought for about $10.22 or 0.00020844 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002380 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.21 or 0.00053453 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.20 or 0.00128898 BTC.
- Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $74.99 or 0.00152945 BTC.
- Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003543 BTC.
- Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,230.76 or 0.98369391 BTC.
- Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $487.44 or 0.00994155 BTC.
- stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,246.73 or 0.06621896 BTC.
- SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
THORChain Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “
THORChain Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
