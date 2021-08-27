ThreeFold Price Up 10.4% Over Last 7 Days (TFT)

ThreeFold (CURRENCY:TFT) traded down 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 27th. In the last week, ThreeFold has traded up 10.4% against the dollar. One ThreeFold coin can now be bought for $0.0464 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ThreeFold has a total market capitalization of $3.76 million and approximately $11,937.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ThreeFold alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00053529 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.73 or 0.00064678 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.63 or 0.00135817 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.98 or 0.00097815 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.70 or 0.00152280 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00010647 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003517 BTC.

ThreeFold Profile

ThreeFold (CRYPTO:TFT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 coins and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 coins. ThreeFold’s official website is threefold.io . ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io . The Reddit community for ThreeFold is /r/threefold/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ThreeFold is forum.threefold.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The ThreeFold Token (TFT) powers the People’s Internet. It is the official medium of exchange for Internet capacity on the ThreeFold Grid. It allows people and companies to sell and use Internet capacity on the Threefold Grid without any intermediaries, providing a revolutionary incentive model that powers the shared Internet economy. TFT is earned when Farmers provide Internet capacity and keep it connected to the People’s Internet for others to store data and run workloads on top of it. Every month, Farmers are rewarded for the Internet capacity they provide in the form of TFT. TFT is also used by people, developers and companies to store their files privately and run their decentralized applications on the People’s Internet.”

Buying and Selling ThreeFold

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThreeFold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThreeFold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ThreeFold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ThreeFold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ThreeFold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.