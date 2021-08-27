ThreeFold (TFT) Market Cap Hits $3.76 Million

ThreeFold (CURRENCY:TFT) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. In the last seven days, ThreeFold has traded up 10.4% against the US dollar. ThreeFold has a market cap of $3.76 million and $11,937.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ThreeFold coin can now be purchased for $0.0464 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ThreeFold alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00053529 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.73 or 0.00064678 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.63 or 0.00135817 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.98 or 0.00097815 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $74.70 or 0.00152280 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00010647 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003517 BTC.

ThreeFold Profile

ThreeFold uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 coins and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 coins. ThreeFold’s official message board is forum.threefold.io . The official website for ThreeFold is threefold.io . ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io . The Reddit community for ThreeFold is /r/threefold/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The ThreeFold Token (TFT) powers the People’s Internet. It is the official medium of exchange for Internet capacity on the ThreeFold Grid. It allows people and companies to sell and use Internet capacity on the Threefold Grid without any intermediaries, providing a revolutionary incentive model that powers the shared Internet economy. TFT is earned when Farmers provide Internet capacity and keep it connected to the People’s Internet for others to store data and run workloads on top of it. Every month, Farmers are rewarded for the Internet capacity they provide in the form of TFT. TFT is also used by people, developers and companies to store their files privately and run their decentralized applications on the People’s Internet.”

ThreeFold Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThreeFold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThreeFold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ThreeFold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ThreeFold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ThreeFold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.