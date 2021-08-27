Tiger King (TKING) Achieves Market Cap of $9.50 Million

Tiger King (CURRENCY:TKING) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 27th. In the last week, Tiger King has traded up 6,513.9% against the dollar. One Tiger King coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tiger King has a total market capitalization of $9.50 million and approximately $296,617.00 worth of Tiger King was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.19 or 0.00053444 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.39 or 0.00129331 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $75.05 or 0.00153130 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003534 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,143.70 or 0.98232509 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $489.43 or 0.00998637 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,243.53 or 0.06618099 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tiger King Profile

Tiger King’s total supply is 711,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 590,250,000,000 coins. Tiger King’s official Twitter account is @Tiger_King_Coin

