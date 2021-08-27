Timberline Resources (OTCMKTS:TLRS) Trading Down 2.9%

Timberline Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:TLRS) traded down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18. 29,173 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 95,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.24 million, a PE ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.26.

Timberline Resources (OTCMKTS:TLRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Timberline Resources Corp. engages in exploration and extraction of mineral properties. Its projects include Elder Creek, Eureka, and Seven Troughs. The company was founded on August 28, 1968 and is headquartered in Coeur d’Alene, ID.

