Timothy Regan Sells 2,500 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.74, for a total value of $76,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Timothy Regan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 29th, Timothy Regan sold 4,130 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $131,953.50.

On Monday, July 26th, Timothy Regan sold 1,868 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $57,833.28.

On Thursday, July 1st, Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $91,020.00.

On Friday, June 25th, Timothy Regan sold 1,523 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $45,811.84.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Timothy Regan sold 4,147 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total value of $120,055.65.

DBX traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,874,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,210,829. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of -74.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. Dropbox, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.66 and a twelve month high of $33.00.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $530.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.00 million. Dropbox had a positive return on equity of 108.39% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 783,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,380,000 after acquiring an additional 127,458 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 141.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683 shares during the period. BOKF NA lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 44,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $576,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. 58.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DBX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet raised Dropbox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Dropbox from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Dropbox from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

