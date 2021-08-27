TIS Inc. (OTCMKTS:TISNF) Short Interest Update

TIS Inc. (OTCMKTS:TISNF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 187,400 shares, a growth of 149.5% from the July 29th total of 75,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 156.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TISNF opened at $28.00 on Friday. TIS has a 12 month low of $19.85 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.88.

Get TIS alerts:

About TIS

TIS Inc provides information technology (IT) services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Service IT Business, BPO, Financial IT Services, Industrial IT Services, and Other segments. The Service IT Business segment provides knowledge-intensive IT services to create universalized and template-oriented solutions, such as default configuration and ERP for clients.

Read More: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for TIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.