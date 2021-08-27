Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (NASDAQ:TSIB) Shares Down 0.2%

Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (NASDAQ:TSIB) dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.71 and last traded at $9.71. Approximately 11,133 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 18,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.73.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,017,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,501,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,432,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,937,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,922,000. 1.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was formerly known as TS Innovation II Corp.

