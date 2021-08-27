Titan Coin (TTN) Price Hits $0.0021 on Top Exchanges

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. One Titan Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Titan Coin has traded 18% lower against the U.S. dollar. Titan Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.94 million and approximately $107.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00005807 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00007352 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000034 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000136 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000023 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin Coin Profile

TTN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. The official message board for Titan Coin is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. Titan Coin’s official website is titanprojects.co. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Buying and Selling Titan Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Titan Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Titan Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

