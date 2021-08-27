TokenPay (TPAY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.53 Million

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. TokenPay has a market capitalization of $1.53 million and $114,658.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TokenPay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0694 or 0.00000141 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TokenPay has traded 14.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TokenPay alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49,089.99 or 0.99941295 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.63 or 0.00042001 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00010026 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.10 or 0.00067397 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00009080 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00009480 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $296.83 or 0.00604303 BTC.

TokenPay Profile

TokenPay (TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

TokenPay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TokenPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TokenPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TokenPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.