Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) Short Interest Update

Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 32,400 shares, a decline of 62.5% from the July 29th total of 86,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 23.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Topcon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Get Topcon alerts:

TOPCF opened at $15.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.38 and a beta of 1.36. Topcon has a 1-year low of $7.61 and a 1-year high of $17.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Topcon Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of optical and digital technological products. It operates through the following business segments: Smart Infrastructure, Positioning Company, Eye Care, and Others. The Smart Infrastructure segment provides positioning and surveying instruments including Total station, Layout navigator, Mobile mapping, 3D Laser scanner, Field controller, Level, Theodolite, Rotating laser, and Pipe laser.

Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Topcon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topcon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.