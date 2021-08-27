TOR Minerals International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

TOR Minerals International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORM) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 250.0% from the July 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TORM opened at $2.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.29. TOR Minerals International has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $2.65.

TOR Minerals International Company Profile

TOR Minerals International, Inc engages in manufacturing and marketing of mineral products. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, European, and Asian. The United States segment represents products manufactured at company facility located in Corpus Christi, Texas. The Eurporean segment includes products manufactured at the firm’s wholly-owned operation, TPT, located in the Netherlands.

