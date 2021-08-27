Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Short Interest Update

Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, an increase of 267.8% from the July 29th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Toray Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Toray Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TRYIY opened at $13.26 on Friday. Toray Industries has a fifty-two week low of $8.97 and a fifty-two week high of $14.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.16.

About Toray Industries

Toray Industries, Inc is an integrated chemical industry group that engages in the manufacture, processing, and sale of various materials for automobiles and aircraft to apparel and information technology-related products. It operates through the following segments: Fibers and Textiles, Functional Chemicals, Carbon Fiber Composite Materials, Environment & Engineering, Life Science, and Others.

