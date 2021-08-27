Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Short Interest Update

Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, an increase of 267.8% from the July 29th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Toray Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Toray Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TRYIY opened at $13.26 on Friday. Toray Industries has a fifty-two week low of $8.97 and a fifty-two week high of $14.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.16.

Toray Industries, Inc is an integrated chemical industry group that engages in the manufacture, processing, and sale of various materials for automobiles and aircraft to apparel and information technology-related products. It operates through the following segments: Fibers and Textiles, Functional Chemicals, Carbon Fiber Composite Materials, Environment & Engineering, Life Science, and Others.

