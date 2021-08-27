Toto Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOTDY) Short Interest Update

Toto Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOTDY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the July 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Toto from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

Get Toto alerts:

Toto stock opened at $54.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.19. Toto has a 1 year low of $39.00 and a 1 year high of $70.23.

TOTO Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of restroom, bath and kitchen equipment, ceramics, and eco-friendly materials. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing Equipment Business, New Business Domains, and Others. The Global Housing Equipment Business segment handles the sales of housing equipment which includes sanitary ware, faucets, and system kitchen.

Read More: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Toto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.