TOWER One Day Trading Volume Reaches $4.26 Million (TOWER)

TOWER (CURRENCY:TOWER) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 27th. One TOWER coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0642 or 0.00000135 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TOWER has traded 29.5% higher against the dollar. TOWER has a market capitalization of $15.26 million and $4.26 million worth of TOWER was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.12 or 0.00052874 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003011 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00014184 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.24 or 0.00053134 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $359.02 or 0.00755713 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.71 or 0.00100437 BTC.

TOWER Profile

TOWER is a coin. It was first traded on February 25th, 2021. TOWER’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 237,619,987 coins. TOWER’s official Twitter account is @CrazyDefenseEN

According to CryptoCompare, “Crazy Defense Heroes is a tower defense mobile game, with a fantasy storyline, RPG characters and over 500 levels of innovative gameplay. These NFTs are rare collectibles representing in-game items, which can be sold at secondary markets. “

