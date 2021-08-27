Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TSUKY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TSUKY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the July 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:TSUKY opened at $39.05 on Friday. Toyo Suisan Kaisha has a twelve month low of $36.80 and a twelve month high of $60.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.98.
Toyo Suisan Kaisha Company Profile
