TradeStars Tops One Day Trading Volume of $653,411.00 (TSX)

TradeStars (CURRENCY:TSX) traded 14.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 27th. One TradeStars coin can currently be bought for $0.42 or 0.00000859 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TradeStars has traded 199.5% higher against the US dollar. TradeStars has a total market capitalization of $4.09 million and approximately $653,411.00 worth of TradeStars was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002389 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00053223 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.59 or 0.00135923 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.04 or 0.00153167 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003492 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,942.37 or 0.99900155 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $487.80 or 0.00995691 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,184.14 or 0.06499408 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TradeStars Profile

TradeStars’ total supply is 48,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,729,271 coins. TradeStars’ official Twitter account is @tradestarsOK

TradeStars Coin Trading

