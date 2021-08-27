TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT (NASDAQ:TANNL) Short Interest Update

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT (NASDAQ:TANNL) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 57.9% from the July 29th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of TANNL stock opened at $26.00 on Friday. TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT has a 12 month low of $24.38 and a 12 month high of $27.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.24.

