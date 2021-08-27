TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 51.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,646 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.18% of TreeHouse Foods worth $5,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TreeHouse Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 416.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 129.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on THS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.83.

Shares of THS stock opened at $34.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.65. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.37 and a fifty-two week high of $55.50.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 1.32%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

