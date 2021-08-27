Trias Market Capitalization Tops $608,556.11 (TRY)

Trias (CURRENCY:TRY) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. Over the last week, Trias has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. One Trias coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Trias has a total market capitalization of $608,556.11 and $1.00 worth of Trias was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Trias alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.84 or 0.00052761 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003077 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00014104 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.86 or 0.00052796 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $370.47 or 0.00756470 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.15 or 0.00100350 BTC.

Trias Profile

TRY is a coin. Trias’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 coins. Trias’ official Twitter account is @triaslab . The official website for Trias is www.trias.one . The Reddit community for Trias is /r/Trias_Lab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Trias’ official message board is medium.com/@Triaslab

According to CryptoCompare, “Trias is an all-platform-supported (Server, PC, Mobile, IoT, etc.) native-application-compatible smart contract execution platform, development framework, and collaborating ecosystem. TRIAS aims to define a new-generation all-platform-supported public chain system. Trustworthy and Reliable Intelligent Autonomous Systems make people trust in machines. “

Trias Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trias directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trias should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trias using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Trias Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trias and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.