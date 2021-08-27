TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.67.

Several analysts have issued reports on TSC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriState Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target (up from $26.00) on shares of TriState Capital in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of TSC opened at $19.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. TriState Capital has a twelve month low of $12.09 and a twelve month high of $26.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.55. The company has a market capitalization of $655.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 2.10.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $57.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.61 million. TriState Capital had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 9.82%. As a group, research analysts forecast that TriState Capital will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSC. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TriState Capital during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in TriState Capital by 3.5% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 32,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in TriState Capital by 1.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in TriState Capital by 23.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in TriState Capital by 131.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 6,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

About TriState Capital

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

