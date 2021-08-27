Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.20.

Several brokerages have commented on TGI. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Triumph Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Triumph Group stock opened at $17.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84, a P/E/G ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 3.30. Triumph Group has a 1-year low of $5.96 and a 1-year high of $22.71.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $396.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.69 million. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 11.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.28%. Triumph Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Triumph Group will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Triumph Group news, Director Richard A. Goglia sold 24,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total transaction of $433,542.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of Triumph Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 11,051 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Triumph Group by 115.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Triumph Group by 11.2% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,688 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Triumph Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 63,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

