Trollcoin Hits 24 Hour Volume of $194.00 (TROLL)

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. Over the last week, Trollcoin has traded down 24.9% against the dollar. Trollcoin has a market cap of $872,877.57 and approximately $194.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trollcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,041.03 or 0.99974918 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00041999 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00010109 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.50 or 0.00068296 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00009091 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00009467 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $297.55 or 0.00606593 BTC.

Trollcoin Profile

Trollcoin (CRYPTO:TROLL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Trollcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trollcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Trollcoin’s official website is trollcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Trollcoin is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Trollcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trollcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Trollcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

