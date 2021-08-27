TrueChain Price Hits $0.16 on Exchanges (TRUE)

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 27th. In the last seven days, TrueChain has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. TrueChain has a market capitalization of $13.01 million and approximately $2.11 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueChain coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000347 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.62 or 0.00173060 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.87 or 0.00052731 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003020 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00014230 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00053088 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $359.06 or 0.00761355 BTC.

About TrueChain

TrueChain is a fPoW+ PBFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 coins. TrueChain’s official website is www.truechain.pro . TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “True Chain, the Singapore based company launched a decentralized commercial infrastructure ecosystem aiming to provide high-speed point-to-point communication, value transfer and build a social infrastructure of smart contracts. The TrueChain platform brings a diverse community to the ecosystem to attract worldwide developers/entrepreneurs. Through the platform, users can manage assets, orders, buy, sell from different industries such as Medical Care, Insurance, Asset Securitisation, Digital Advertising. TrueChain implemented fPoW+ PBFT hybrid consensus and has a strong global open source developer community supporting it and provides the underlying public blockchain infrastructure with high performance and security for decentralized applications and financial transactions. It has reportedly received investments from the likes of ZB capital, crypto capital, and UB.VC. TRUE is used as a value of storage and medium of exchange on the platform. In the last quarter of 2018, TrueChain completed a token migration and i no longer on Ethereum “

TrueChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

