TrueFi Price Reaches $0.54 (TRU)

TrueFi (CURRENCY:TRU) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. One TrueFi coin can now be bought for about $0.54 or 0.00001123 BTC on exchanges. TrueFi has a total market capitalization of $76.36 million and approximately $26.60 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TrueFi has traded 19.9% lower against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About TrueFi

TrueFi is a coin. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2020. TrueFi’s total supply is 1,446,312,655 coins and its circulating supply is 140,608,485 coins. TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io . TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

TrueFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

