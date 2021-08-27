Truepoint Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Truepoint Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 265,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,631 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble makes up about 2.0% of Truepoint Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $35,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,715,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108,666 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,631,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793,345 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,053,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694,674 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,859,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676,176 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 27,777.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,575,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565,834 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.58.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.37, for a total transaction of $96,294.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total value of $1,101,836.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 541,024 shares of company stock valued at $77,277,688. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $142.57. 185,033 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,064,175. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $139.39. The firm has a market cap of $349.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $121.54 and a 12-month high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.