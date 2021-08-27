TrueUSD (TUSD) Price Hits $1.00 on Major Exchanges

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. Over the last week, TrueUSD has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. TrueUSD has a market cap of $1.40 billion and $63.67 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueUSD coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00053090 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003091 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00014102 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.88 or 0.00053546 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.41 or 0.00766267 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.38 or 0.00100080 BTC.

TrueUSD Profile

TrueUSD (TUSD) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 1,395,987,992 coins. TrueUSD’s official website is www.trusttoken.com . TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueUSD, part of the TrustToken asset tokenization platform, is a blockchain-based stablecoin pegged to the value of USD. In the TrueUSD system, U.S Dollars are held in the bank accounts of multiple trust companies that have signed escrow agreements, rather than in a bank account controlled by a single company. The contents of said bank accounts are published every day and are subject to monthly audits. If someone wants to obtain TrueUSD through the online application, they will need to pass a KYC/AML check. Once that’s complete, they can send USD to one of TrueUSD’s trust company partners. Once the funds are verified by the trust company, their API will instruct the TrueUSD smart contract to issue tokens on a 1 to 1 ratio and to send them to the Ethereum address associated with the account at hand. Once in the wallet, the tokens can be transferred to a friend or used as payment, combining the advantages of fiat (stability and trust) with those of cryptocurrencies (reduced fees and transfer times). The user can also redeem real US Dollars by sending the TUSD tokens back to the smart contract address, which will notify the trust company, and initiate a bank transfer to the user’s account. “

Buying and Selling TrueUSD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

