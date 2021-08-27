Truist Raises Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target to $390.00

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Truist from $367.00 to $390.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.80% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ROKU. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Roku from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Roku from $519.00 to $488.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Roku from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, decreased their price target on shares of Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roku presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $449.08.

Get Roku alerts:

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $352.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $407.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 4.50. Roku has a 1 year low of $150.38 and a 1 year high of $490.76. The company has a market cap of $46.97 billion, a PE ratio of 214.64 and a beta of 1.78.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.38. Roku had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $645.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Roku will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $92,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 878 shares in the company, valued at $305,544. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.41, for a total transaction of $887,113.17. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 437,209 shares of company stock valued at $172,155,798. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Roku by 0.5% in the second quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Roku by 15.9% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in Roku by 48.3% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Roku by 3.8% in the first quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its stake in Roku by 4.1% in the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 60.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Roku

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

Featured Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.