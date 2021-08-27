Truist Trims XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Target Price to $105.00

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Truist from $185.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “in-line” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Truist’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.23% from the stock’s previous close.

XPO has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on XPO Logistics from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price objective on XPO Logistics from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on XPO Logistics from $177.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays cut their price target on XPO Logistics from $180.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on XPO Logistics from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.00.

XPO Logistics stock opened at $86.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.88. XPO Logistics has a 52 week low of $46.53 and a 52 week high of $90.78. The stock has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 2.62%. Equities analysts forecast that XPO Logistics will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 71,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total transaction of $10,221,673.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 387,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,574,825.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 2,875,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total value of $384,847,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,087,154 shares of company stock worth $415,525,181. 17.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 69.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

