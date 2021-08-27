Trustco Bank Corp N Y Cuts Holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

Trustco Bank Corp N Y lowered its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,438 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 485,770 shares during the quarter. TrustCo Bank Corp NY accounts for 3.8% of Trustco Bank Corp N Y’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Trustco Bank Corp N Y owned approximately 0.63% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY worth $4,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,015,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,966,000 after acquiring an additional 651,351 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 2,341,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,259,000 after acquiring an additional 568,752 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 278.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 750,980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,535,000 after acquiring an additional 552,769 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,271,589 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,372,000 after acquiring an additional 464,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 492,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,628,000 after buying an additional 235,253 shares during the period.

In other TrustCo Bank Corp NY news, Director Kimberly Adams Russell purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.44 per share, for a total transaction of $40,128.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank B. Silverman purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.66 per share, for a total transaction of $33,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 3,480 shares of company stock worth $118,326. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TRST opened at $32.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $624.19 million, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.19. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 1-year low of $25.25 and a 1-year high of $41.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.64.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 29.81%. On average, equities analysts expect that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.341 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. This is a positive change from TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.37%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp. NY is a savings and loan holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and credit cards.

