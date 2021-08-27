Trustco Bank Corp N Y Sells 2,600 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Trustco Bank Corp N Y trimmed its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,842 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for approximately 1.3% of Trustco Bank Corp N Y’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Trustco Bank Corp N Y’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic stock opened at $133.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.24 billion, a PE ratio of 50.14, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $98.94 and a 12 month high of $135.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd.

Several research firms have issued reports on MDT. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Medtronic from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.91.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total value of $316,717.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total value of $526,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,693 shares of company stock valued at $7,720,010 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Read More: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.