Trustco Bank Corp N Y Sells 6,436 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Trustco Bank Corp N Y lessened its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,436 shares during the period. Colgate-Palmolive makes up 2.0% of Trustco Bank Corp N Y’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Trustco Bank Corp N Y’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CL. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 69.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.54.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $148,081.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,448.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total transaction of $1,605,141.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $77.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.92. The company has a market capitalization of $65.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.61. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $74.14 and a twelve month high of $86.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 293.48%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

