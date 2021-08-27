Trustco Bank Corp N Y Sells 700 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Trustco Bank Corp N Y reduced its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,389 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Trustco Bank Corp N Y’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in 3M during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 64.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total value of $621,262.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.83, for a total transaction of $356,229.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,363,563.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,666 shares of company stock worth $4,103,569 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $195.32 on Friday. 3M has a one year low of $156.13 and a one year high of $208.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $198.14. The stock has a market cap of $113.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.73%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus upped their target price on shares of 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.92.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

