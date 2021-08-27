Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) by 39.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 99,363 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.24% of Trustmark worth $5,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRMK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 9.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,805,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,722,000 after buying an additional 657,195 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 69.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 491,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,349,000 after buying an additional 201,234 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 36.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 501,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,888,000 after buying an additional 133,856 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 148.0% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 164,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after buying an additional 97,875 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trustmark by 8.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,100,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,041,000 after purchasing an additional 89,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

NASDAQ:TRMK opened at $32.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.03. Trustmark Co. has a 1-year low of $20.08 and a 1-year high of $36.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.60.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $178.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.78 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 27.89%. Trustmark’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trustmark Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Trustmark’s payout ratio is 35.94%.

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

