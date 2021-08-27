TrustSwap Trading Down 3.7% Over Last 7 Days (SWAP)

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded 12.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. In the last seven days, TrustSwap has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar. One TrustSwap coin can now be purchased for $1.50 or 0.00003060 BTC on major exchanges. TrustSwap has a market capitalization of $134.21 million and $3.00 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About TrustSwap

TrustSwap is a coin. It was first traded on July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,996,776 coins and its circulating supply is 89,288,044 coins. The official website for TrustSwap is trustswap.org . TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

Buying and Selling TrustSwap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrustSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

