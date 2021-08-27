TrustVerse (TRV) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $148,282.00

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 27th. One TrustVerse coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0161 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges. TrustVerse has a market capitalization of $8.18 million and approximately $148,282.00 worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TrustVerse has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00052863 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003090 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00014154 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00053018 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $371.15 or 0.00759049 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.26 or 0.00100743 BTC.

TrustVerse Coin Profile

TRV is a coin. It launched on April 17th, 2019. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 508,784,134 coins. TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrustVerse’s official website is trustverse.io . TrustVerse’s official message board is medium.com/@trustverse_official

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustVerse is a digital wealth management company that provides an all-in-one solution for digital asset management. It offers solutions for the entire financial life cycle of its users: from accumulation to legacy planning. The aim is to provide stable, safe and efficient financial planning. Its services, represented by planets in the universe, are forms of our unique digital wealth management solutions, aimed at providing a better financial ecosystem for all. “

Buying and Selling TrustVerse

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustVerse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrustVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

