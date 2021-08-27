TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the July 29th total of 1,800 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 18,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:TSRI opened at $11.00 on Friday. TSR has a 12 month low of $4.47 and a 12 month high of $18.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.56 million, a P/E ratio of -157.12 and a beta of 1.02.

In other news, Director Robert E. Fitzgerald purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.96 per share, with a total value of $179,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TSR stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,742 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,992 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 5.09% of TSR worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.69% of the company’s stock.

About TSR

TSR, Inc engages in the provision of contract computer programming and staffing services. It supports its clients with technical computer personnel to supplement their in-house information technology capabilities. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, NY.

