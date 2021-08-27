Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF) Short Interest Up 266.7% in August

Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 266.7% from the July 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
TBXXF opened at $0.56 on Friday. Turmalina Metals has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.69.
About Turmalina Metals
Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)
Receive News & Ratings for Turmalina Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turmalina Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.