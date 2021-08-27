Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF) Short Interest Up 266.7% in August

Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 266.7% from the July 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

TBXXF opened at $0.56 on Friday. Turmalina Metals has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.69.

About Turmalina Metals

Turmalina Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral resource properties in South America. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the San Francisco Project consisting of approximately 3,399 hectares located in San Juan Province, Argentina.

