TurtleCoin Trading 8.3% Lower This Week (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded 12.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 27th. TurtleCoin has a total market capitalization of $13.82 million and $323,508.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar. One TurtleCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TurtleCoin alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000029 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 65.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

TurtleCoin Coin Profile

TurtleCoin (CRYPTO:TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 109,268,414,900 coins. The official message board for TurtleCoin is medium.com/@turtlecoin. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

Buying and Selling TurtleCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TurtleCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TurtleCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.