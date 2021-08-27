Tutti Frutti Trading 40.5% Higher This Week (TFF)

Tutti Frutti (CURRENCY:TFF) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 27th. Tutti Frutti has a market cap of $120,613.35 and approximately $5,435.00 worth of Tutti Frutti was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tutti Frutti coin can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Tutti Frutti has traded up 40.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.12 or 0.00052874 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003011 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00014184 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.24 or 0.00053134 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $359.02 or 0.00755713 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.71 or 0.00100437 BTC.

Tutti Frutti Profile

TFF is a coin. Tutti Frutti’s total supply is 949,667,853 coins and its circulating supply is 77,892,928 coins. Tutti Frutti’s official Twitter account is @TFF_Token . The Reddit community for Tutti Frutti is https://reddit.com/r/TuttiFruttiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TheFaustFlick is a filmmaking platform. It allows the users and token holders to exercise their vote on several areas of a movie structure. Grants TFF Token holders: a) access to #TheFaustFlick Screenplay, Letters of Intent and Financial Records; b) voting rights on five critical gates enabling the successive filmmaking process and/or film business cycle tasks; and c) net profits from #TheFaustFlick multiple revenue sources. “

Buying and Selling Tutti Frutti

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tutti Frutti directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tutti Frutti should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tutti Frutti using one of the exchanges listed above.

