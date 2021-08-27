Tuya (NASDAQ:TUYA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $9.67

Tuya Inc. (NASDAQ:TUYA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.67 and last traded at $9.76, with a volume of 1799 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.03.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TUYA. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tuya from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tuya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

The company has a current ratio of 11.21, a quick ratio of 10.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.24.

Tuya (NASDAQ:TUYA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tuya Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TUYA. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tuya in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Kirkoswald Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tuya in the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Tuya in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tuya in the 2nd quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Yiheng Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tuya in the 1st quarter valued at $254,000. 7.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tuya (NASDAQ:TUYA)

Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

