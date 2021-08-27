Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Acquired by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,416,085 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 4,622,845 shares during the quarter. Twitter makes up about 1.6% of ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 1.56% of Twitter worth $854,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Twitter by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,095,715 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $694,686,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897,317 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Twitter in the 1st quarter valued at about $239,153,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Twitter in the 1st quarter valued at about $199,493,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Twitter in the 1st quarter valued at about $170,955,000. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new position in Twitter in the 1st quarter valued at about $131,708,000. 64.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.84, for a total value of $418,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $720,774.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,388 shares of company stock worth $5,640,088 over the last ninety days. 2.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TWTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Vertical Research raised shares of Twitter to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. dropped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Twitter currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.29.

Shares of TWTR stock traded up $0.82 on Friday, hitting $63.43. 6,328,666 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,821,842. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $50.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.96 and a beta of 0.77. Twitter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.10 and a 1-year high of $80.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.04.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.39) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

