Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,916 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 49,089 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Twitter were worth $9,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in Twitter by 17.0% during the second quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 7,456 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank increased its position in Twitter by 1.4% during the second quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 26,476 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Twitter during the second quarter worth approximately $640,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its position in Twitter by 23.4% during the second quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 3,950 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 16,230 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 64.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Twitter news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $167,470.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total value of $284,445.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 84,388 shares of company stock valued at $5,640,088. 2.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Twitter stock opened at $62.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.22 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.04. Twitter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.10 and a 52 week high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 8.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.39) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TWTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Twitter from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on Twitter from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Vertical Research upgraded Twitter to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. OTR Global upgraded Twitter from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Twitter from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.29.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

