Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Bought by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 214.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,081 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $5,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,335,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,259,000 after purchasing an additional 913,437 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,719,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,006,000 after purchasing an additional 220,453 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,692,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,895,000 after purchasing an additional 364,213 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,678,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,638,000 after purchasing an additional 263,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,123,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,410,000 after purchasing an additional 210,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Tyson Foods stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.28. 1,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,969,324. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.82 and a 12-month high of $82.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $28.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.43.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.93. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The company had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 31.56%.

In other news, Director Gaurdie E. Jr. Banister sold 20,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total value of $1,653,416.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 10,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total transaction of $843,058.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TSN shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.29.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

Featured Article: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.