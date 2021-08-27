U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $406.00 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) will post $406.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Concrete’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $404.20 million and the highest is $407.80 million. U.S. Concrete reported sales of $374.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Concrete will report full year sales of $1.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.40 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover U.S. Concrete.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Concrete from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 21st. CJS Securities lowered shares of U.S. Concrete from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of U.S. Concrete from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

In other U.S. Concrete news, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 500 shares of U.S. Concrete stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.85, for a total transaction of $36,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 501 shares of U.S. Concrete stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total transaction of $36,953.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,100 shares of company stock worth $146,125 over the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Concrete in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $359,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Concrete by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 192,763 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,226,000 after acquiring an additional 52,653 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Concrete by 4.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 168,224 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,416,000 after buying an additional 7,005 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of U.S. Concrete by 101,100.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,060 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 5,055 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Concrete by 3,180.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 151,873 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,208,000 after buying an additional 147,243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

USCR opened at $73.99 on Friday. U.S. Concrete has a twelve month low of $25.12 and a twelve month high of $78.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -528.46 and a beta of 1.36.

U.S. Concrete Company Profile

U.S. Concrete, Inc engages in the production of ready-mixed concrete. It operates through Ready-mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products segments. The Ready-Mixed Concrete segment focuses on the formulation, preparation, and delivery of ready-mixed concrete to the job sites of customers. The Aggregate Products segment produces crushed stone, sand and gravel from aggregates facilities located in New Jersey and Texas, Oklahoma, United States, Virgin Islands, and British Columbia, Canada.

