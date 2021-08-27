U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Shares Gap Up to $8.54

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.54, but opened at $8.87. U.S. Silica shares last traded at $9.05, with a volume of 1,646 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Silica from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays lowered shares of U.S. Silica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.60.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $681.76 million, a P/E ratio of -129.00 and a beta of 3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The mining company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 9.93%. On average, equities analysts predict that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other U.S. Silica news, insider Zach Carusona sold 31,411 shares of U.S. Silica stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total value of $293,064.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Derek Ussery sold 22,412 shares of U.S. Silica stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total transaction of $198,794.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLCA. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 120.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,745,741 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047,684 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,562,201 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $154,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,343 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 1,431.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 619,181 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,610,000 after purchasing an additional 578,740 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,215,357 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,169,000 after purchasing an additional 536,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Silica in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses in delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

